Alar Karis to declare presidential reelection plans by Midsummer's Day

President Alar Karis will announce his decision on whether he will run for a second term just after Midsummer's Day, he said Thursday.

The presidential election process starts in early September and Karis is eligible for a second term, but so far has not indicated whether he will do so.

He has also been involved in controversy over Estonia's foreign policy direction.

In a video interview given to Õhtuleht on Europe Day, May 9, Karis said he would be making the announcement on his decision whether to run or not on or around Midsummer's Day, Jaanipäev in Estonia, a national holiday.

"I have pledged that by Midsummer I will give my clear answer. So many body language experts have emerged, saying why he (ie. the president – ed.) is doing this. That he is doing it because he wants to be [president] or acting this way because apparently he no longer can. I will make it clear, then there will still be enough time to focus on the presidential election, which is only at the beginning of September. So there are several months left; I was given only three weeks [to Jaanipäev]," he added.

On being asked for clarification on whether Karis's decision would be the main topic of public discussion on Midsummer Eve, Jaaniöö, a time for gatherings of family and friends, Karis replied: "Let us celebrate the holiday first, then the next day I will announce it."

However, it is still not clear how that will happen. In response to a question from ERR about who exactly the president had promised to reveal his decision to by Midsummer and in what format he planned to make it public, the Office of the President declined to provide additional information.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu told ERR that he had already heard about Karis's plan to make his decision on whether or not to run public around Midsummer: The Õhtuleht piece published May 10.

Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Reinsalu added that at least in his understanding, the Riigikogu's Council of Elders will not be moving forward with any other potential candidates prior to Karis announcing his decision.

Estonian presidents are elected in the first instance at the Riigikogu, presided over by the speaker. The Council of Elders consists of the speaker, currently Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), his two deputies, and the party faction leaders of all represented parties – currently six.

Õnne Pillak, chair of the Reform Party's Riigikogu group, said she did not know the details of Karis's plans, but reiterated that information relayed by the speaker had again been to the effect that Karis's decision is expected around Midsummer.

"We had a Council of Elders meeting last week, but the information was exactly the same: when the speaker of parliament met with the president, the president also told him that around Midsummer he would be deciding whether he would run at the Riigikogu, whether he would run at the electoral college, or whether he would run at all. No decision has yet been made in any direction. First a decision should be made," Pillak said.

Center's Riigikogu group chair Lauri Laats said his party is awaiting a positive decision from Karis on whether he will run. If yes, it will prove very difficult for both the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) not to support him, Laats said.

"It is very difficult to put forward a candidate who does not have as much popularity as Karis," Laats went on, adding if the Reform Party opted to back Karis, SDE votes would also be needed to elect the president in parliament.

Lauri Laats. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

As for SDE, their party chair, Lauri Läänemets, told ERR the party has not yet taken a position on any candidates, but also would not rule out backing Karis.

"We have not formed a precise position regarding any individual. Our preference would be to support a candidate who has the possibility of being elected in parliament," Läänemets said.

"I have been saying since January that there is no point in trying to make serious agreements before the beginning of summer. Now the beginning of summer has arrived. So, from the Social Democrats' perspective as well, this could now be the period to seriously discuss matters with the different parties and try to find an agreement on how to elect the president in parliament," Läänemets continued.

If the three Riigikogu rounds of voting starting early September draw a blank – a two-thirds majority at the 101-seat chamber is needed – then the process heads for a regional electoral college, which convenes in Tallinn. At the last presidential elections in 2021, Karis, a former University of Tartu rector, ran unopposed and was elected president in the second ballot.

Jaanipäev falls on June 24, the preceding day is Võidupüha – Victory Day – and also a national holiday.

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