Estonia acquires naval mines from Finland

As of a contract signed with Finland last summer, Estonia has now received modern naval mines.

"These are influence mines. While you must hit contact mines, these influence mines do not require physical contact," Navy commander Cdre. Jüri Saska said.

The mine unit currently does not have the knowledge or equipment. Mine deployment and placement will depend on the particular target. The mine can also be placed at depths to target submarines. "Each vessel is a potential mine trawler," Cdre. Saska noted.

As of international law, mine deployment must be announced. It is possible to place mines off most vessels. And that is a strategic mayor, the navy commander said. "You do it in your own waters or in international waters, but you greatly affect navigation freedom at sea. Even if you do it in your own waters, you directly affect trade by sea. Or travel by sea," Saska said.

The most complicated thing is mapping data and programming mines - teaching them to recognize enemy ships and acting in time. "A regular sailor cannot exactly do this. You need someone a little more special, someone that knows physics, IT and math," the navy commander said.

The number of mines and their price is not public information.

