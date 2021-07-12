President Kaljulaid on working visit to Singapore

Singapore. Source: Wiki commons
President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a two-day working visit to Singapore where Estonia has just opened a diplomatic mission.

Kaljulaid will meet with the country's leaders and speak at the largest technology summit in Asia, ATxSummit. She will also visit the Estonian-founded financial technology company Wise's - formerly Transferwise - office on Monday.

Over the coming days, the president will meet with the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, the Minister of Defense Ng Eng Hen, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, the Minister of Transport S Iswaran and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Josephine Teo. She will also meet with Indonesian Minister of Economy Airlang Hartarto

Priit Turk, Estonia's first soon to be residing ambassador to Singapore, said: "We are united by a similar vision and ambition – a belief in an open economy, e-government, digital solutions and good education. We see great potential for revitalizing economic relations, especially in the digital sector, fintech, defense industry and cyber defense. That is why a strategic decision has been made to open the Estonian Embassy in this region."

Kaljulaid will return to Estonia on Wednesday afternoon.

Editor: Helen Wright

