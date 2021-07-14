Watch again: Kallas discusses international relations at Atlantic Council

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas discussed digital policy and international relations at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. ERR News streamed the broadcast live, which can be watched again by clicking the video link below.

Following consensus at the G7 Leaders' Summit on countering China's Belt and Road Initiative, and ahead of this fall's Tallinn Digital Summit, Kallas (Reform) will discuss how the U.S. and its allies and partners should collaborate to build trusted connectivity into their emerging digital and physical infrastructure, using the Three Seas Initiative as a foundational example.

Kallas is currently on a working visit to the U.S.

The broadcast started at 8 p.m Estonian time on Wednesday, July 14, and can be watched below.

