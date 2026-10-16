X!

Estonia's €50m planned island e-ferry passes first model tests with flying colors

News
Artist's rendition of the on-order e-ferry, which will be the first in Estonia which can be charged from the shore.
Artist's rendition of the on-order e-ferry, which will be the first in Estonia which can be charged from the shore. Source: State Fleet
News

A scale model of Estonia's planned €49.93 million electric ferry has passed its first tests in Germany, reaching 14 knots where the contract requires 12.

The boat, once built, will be the fifth ferry in the fleet serving Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa, and is planned for the Virtsu–Kuivastu route. It will be Estonia's first shore-charged electric ferry.

The week-long tests at the Schiffbau-Versuchsanstalt Potsdam center evaluated the vessel's seagoing and hydrodynamic properties and checked energy efficiency and propulsion solutions, the State Fleet said. Ice model tests follow in Finland in late November.

Model testing allows planned solutions to be checked and improved before construction begins. The tests used an 8.2-meter scale model of the hull matches the planned vessel's shape and proportions exactly, fitted with accurate scale copies of its drives and propellers.

Eero Avi, a shipbuilding engineer and chief specialist with the State Fleet's (Riigilaevastik) ferry project, attended the tests and said they showed good work had been done on the hull design. Energy consumption is low for the vessel's size and remains within contract limits, with some margin.

The scale model during testing in Germany. Source: State Fleet

"The tests showed that although the construction contract sets the vessel's maximum speed at 12 knots, the model was able to reach 14 knots, with some power reserve still remaining," Avi added.

Ice model testing takes place at the end of November at Railotech's ice model basin in Helsinki, checking the hull and propulsion system's performance in level ice of varying thickness and in brash ice, meaning an accumulation of floating sea ice or river ice made up of small fragments not more than 2 meters across.

The project is co-financed by the EU Modernization Fund, whose terms require the new vessel to be significantly more energy-efficient than existing ones.

The full-sized ferry will have a 3 MWh battery, allowing fully electric operation in normal conditions on the route. Biodiesel generators will keep service running in heavier seas and emergencies, and its range without refuelling is at least 1,000 nautical miles.

The actual ship when build will be close to 100 meters in length and able to accommodate up to 380 passengers and up to 110 passenger vehicles, or eight trucks.

The model is a little over 8 meters in length. The finished ferry will be over 10 times that length. Source: State Fleet

The vessel will be built by Polish shipyard CRIST S.A. and designed by subcontractor LMG Marin France, which also designed the ferries now operating the route. The contract is worth €49.93 million, with €28 million from the EU Modernisation Fund and the rest from Estonia's national CO₂ quota sale funds.

The Virtsu–Kuivastu route links the mainland with Muhu and, via a causeway, Saaremaa, and is one of Estonia's busiest ferry crossings. The fifth ferry is part of a wider fleet renewal and is due to enter service at the end of 2028.

A cold spell at the start of this year led to thick sea ice and falling sea levels and caused problems with island ferry connections, with cancellations and some of the smaller islands cut off from the mainland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

Estonia wants to block Russian gas transit through Baltics for good

13:21

Expert: Trump does not have the power to force Ukraine to capitulate

12:39

Platform workers' grueling hours raising health and safety concerns

11:52

Experts: French grocery store cyberattack a warning sign for Estonia

11:31

Estonia gets €32m EU funding for 'free world's first line of defense' surveillance

10:32

Ralf Tribuntsov takes third at World Cup,sets Estonian record

10:06

Museums fear research funding shuffle threatens key projects

09:38

Estonia plans to bring back its blue passports from 2030

09:15

China protests Estonian politicians attending a Taiwanese event in Tallinn

08:56

New support measures to boost tourism beyond Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

15.10

Estonia still importing Russian food products

15.10

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

15.10

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

09:38

Estonia plans to bring back its blue passports from 2030

15.10

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

15.10

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

15.10

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

15.10

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo