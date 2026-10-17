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Pärnu to swap public recycling for curbside pickup in 2027

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Waste piled up next to an overflowing public recycling dumpster.
Waste piled up next to an overflowing public recycling dumpster. Source: ERR
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Pärnu is switching to curbside pickup for sorted household waste in 2027, eliminating public paper and recycling dumpsters from across the city.

Pärnu City Council unanimously approved the city's 2027–2031 waste management plan on Thursday, paving the way for a new system that shifts recycling from public dumpsters to curbside pickup.

Under the new plan, only public glass collection dumpsters will remain. Deputy Mayor Robert Kiviselg said producer responsibility organizations (PROs) will cover much of the cost of the new system.

"Under state rules, [households] will have to pay 50 cents per quarter for paper and cardboard and another 50 cents for the remaining mixed packaging," he said.

Residents will be free to choose between special bags and dedicated recycling bins.

Public recycling dumpsters have often been plagued with issues, including considerable amounts of waste being dumped in the wrong dumpsters. Curbside pickup, however, will make it easier to ensure residents are sorting their waste correctly.

Ivo Jaanisoo, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Climate, said many households across the country have already gotten better at sorting their waste.

"Since last year, we've been offering separate biowaste pickup right from people's homes, and that's already shown results," he said.

Pärnu's new waste management plan will take effect next fall.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

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