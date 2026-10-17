Wind farm bonus unconstitutional, NGO says as ministry pushes plan

An NGO says a planned bonus to for local governments for developing wind-farms within their jurisdictions is unconstitutional.

MTÜ Kinnisvara Kaitseks is arguing the bonus breaches local government autonomy. Economic Affairs Minister Erkki Keldo (Reform) says communities that back wind parks should be paid.

Onshore wind has stalled at local level, something which the bonus attempts to address

"I've been working as a lawyer for nearly 30 years, and in my view such a regulation is unconstitutional," said Tiia Raudmägi, board member of MTÜ Kinnisvara Kaitseks. "This directly conflicts with local government autonomy, which is enshrined in the constitution."

"This directly conflicts with local government autonomy, which is enshrined in the constitution."

"The wind bonus money goes to improving the local community's living environment and services. Investments go into sports facilities, education, culture — but that's for the local community to decide, because that community is ready to contribute to the country's general welfare and supply security," Keldo said.

Estonia has been pursuing wind energy and other renewables in an effort to break away from fossil fuel sources and at present has around 700 MW of onshore wind farm capacity. However no new parks are due to complete this year or next, and some regions have rejected plans to construct wind farms. For instance Järva Municipality at the start of 2025 rejected 109 turbines after 1,600 signatures while later that year, authorities in Haapsalu opposed a 10-turbine park near the Matsalu nature reserve.

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