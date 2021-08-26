Jüri Luik presents credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Estonia's Permanent Representative to NATO Jüri Luik has presented his credentials to the organization's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

"NATO's strongest deterrent is its members' unity, and the strength of its transatlantic relationship," Luik, a former defense minister, said on his official appointment.

The withdrawal of personnel from Afghanistan and this autumn's preparation of NATO's strategic concept was on the table for discussion between Luik and Stoltenberg following the credentials' presentation.

Jüri Luik, 55, has served as foreign minister, as well as in three separate stints as defense minister, stretching back to the mid-1990s. He was most recently defense minister in the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition, which left office in January. He is a member of the Isamaa party.

He was the subject of media speculation of a potential presidential bid, but confirmed earlier this month that he had rejected overtures to run as head of state, and would be taking up his NATO post, which, he felt, would suit his talents better and to the benefit of the whole country.

