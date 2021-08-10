Chairman of Isamaa doesn't believe in electing president with referendum

Helir-Valdor Seeder Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The chairman of the Isamaa Party, Helir-Valdor Seeder, says he does not believe that an idea put forward by the chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Indrek Saar, to find a presidential candidate with a referendum would be very effective.

At a virtual meeting of party chairmen on Monday evening, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Indrek Saar, proposed that the parties could conduct a population survey to find out who the people themselves would like to see as president. Saar said that the practical implementation of such a study was mainly discussed for an hour and a half on Monday evening.

The chairman of the Isamaa, Helir-Valdor Seeder, told ERR that Indrek Saar had, in fact, come up with such a proposal, but it wasn't discussed for a very long time.

"The main time was spent on who are the people who could be suitable candidates. Are we going forward methodically or does anyone have to offer specific names? EKRE confirmed that they have their candidate, whom they hope to nominate in the electoral body. "No one directly rejected Saar's proposal, but if the Social Democrats have such a wish, they can commission it themselves," Seeder said.

Seeder added that there is less and less time until the presidential election, and when there is not enough time, everyone becomes more and more nervous. "The survey may not make the process easier."

One aspect that in Seeder's opinion has been overlooked so far is that the agreement of the party chairmen may not be held in the Riigikogu.

"Everyone assumes that there are five party leaders and five opinions. But at least 68 members of the Riigikogu are needed. In many cases, the problem is that the whole political party does not think in the same way. Members of the Riigikogu come from very different places."

Seeder added that he did not consider it right that every party should come out with its own candidate.

"It would make the process more complicated. Once you've agreed with a person, it's hard to give it up. And for political reasons, I don't consider anyone's offer right."

When asked whether Jüri Luik's candidacy could be considered, Seeder answered that he has had repeated communication with Luik and he has made his decision.

"He wants to move away from active politics to diplomacy."

Indrek Saar said that the chairmen of the parties agreed to meet again.

Regarding nominating Kersti Kaljulaid again, Saar said that they have tried to discuss the matter several times. "So far, unfortunately, we've been told that she wouldn't receive the necessary votes."

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

