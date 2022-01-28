Ministry: Maarjamäe memorial complex is in a dangerous condition

The Ministry of Environment is supportive of Tallinn's proposal to take over the running of the Maarjamäe Memorial complex as the Soviet-era monument is in a dangerous condition.

Currently, the land is split between Tallinn and the state but earlier this week Tallinn suggested taking control of the whole area.

Oliver Eglit, head of the State Assets Department of the Ministry of the Environment, told ERR the interest is welcome as the complex should be made safe for visitors as soon as possible.

"The Maarjamäe complex is in a dangerous condition for people and it would undoubtedly be necessary to put it in order and make it safe. It is also a unique monumental landscape art created by Estonian architects and therefore of significant value in its architectural history," he said.

Eglit said the site's owner has an obligation to make the site safe.

The Maarjamäe Memorial complex. Source: Anna Pavlenko/Raadio 4

If a decision is made to hand the land over to Tallinn, it will be done so free of charge. Eglit said the city has already agreed to fix the area with money from its own budget.

The government has not yet discussed the future of the complex, but hopefully, the opportunity will arise in the coming weeks, Eglit said.

Earlier this week, deputy mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) told ERR the city wants to preserve the memorial, install lighting and plaques explaining the area's history. He said music events could be organized there in the future.

The Maarjamäe memorial consists of a 35-meter obelisk, eternal fire and dolomite hand statues. It is controversial in Estonia as it is dedicated to those who were killed defending the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

In addition to the memorial, the Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism was opened in 2018.

The Maarjamäe Memorial complex. Source: Anna Pavlenko/Raadio 4

