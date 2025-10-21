X!

Tallinn commissions audit to assess Maarjamäe obelisk

News
Maarjamäe memorial obelisk.
Maarjamäe memorial obelisk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The City of Tallinn has commissioned an audit to assess the condition and safety of the obelisk at the Maarjamäe Memorial. The results will determine what work is needed to preserve the structure and if emergency repairs are needed.

The initial work has already started and the whole process is expected to take three months, until early 2026.

Kadri Karnau, communications specialist at Tallinn's Environment and Public Utilities Department, said the assessment is not about demolishing or reconstructing the obelisk, but rather evaluating its technical condition.

A 2016 audit found the obelisk to be in poor condition and said that being near it could be dangerous due to the risk of limestone panels falling.

The new study is a continuation of a University of Tartu ground-penetrating radar survey from 2023, which identified the location of the service hatch leading under the obelisk. 

The Maarjamäe Memorial complex stands on Pirita tee between the Lasnamäe plateau and Tallinn Bay. It was erected in dedication to those who had fallen defending the Soviet Union.

The obelisk, a historical monument originally built in 1960, belongs to the City of Tallinn. The land under it is owned by the state.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Isamaa may want national issues included in Tallinn coalition agreement

19:45

Kumu documentary series continues with award-winning Frida Kahlo movie

19:36

Isamaa and Reform both vying for Tartu mayor role in coalition talks

19:01

Swimming star Eneli Jefimova smashes 3 Estonian national records on US debut

18:20

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform Arvo Pärt's music in US and China

17:40

Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) to celebrate Catalan cinema this November

16:57

Young Estonian conductor Henri Christofer Aavik wins two major German awards

16:25

Tallinn commissions audit to assess Maarjamäe obelisk

15:54

Karl Kevin Ruul sets new Estonian record in grueling Backyard Ultra world champs

15:27

Whimsical Estonian artist Navitrolla: The best paintings emerge on their own

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.10

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

08:18

Estonia's local elections 2025: winners and losers

20.10

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

20.10

Gas stations in Estonia involved in apparent price war

20.10

Estonian schools' fall break sends air travel soaring at Tallinn Airport

20.10

Estonia to borrow up to €500 million more to cover the deficit

20.10

Tallinn mayor calls for SDE–Isamaa–Reform–Parempoolsed coalition talks Updated

13:56

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

20.10

National ballet chief: Some dancers working as Bolt taxi drivers to get by

20.10

No one in Estonia untouched by domestic violence, says prevention chief

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo