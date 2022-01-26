Tallinn wants to tidy up Maarjamäe Memorial

News
Pedestrians on Pirita tee with the Maarjamäe Memorial in the background.
Pedestrians on Pirita tee with the Maarjamäe Memorial in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The City of Tallinn wants to take over the dilapidated Maarjamäe memorial and tidy it up. Although there is no opposition from the Ministry of the Environment, the government has not reached a decision on the allocation of land.

Deputy mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) told ERR the site of the Soviet-era memorial belongs to both Tallinn and the state. The city wants to tidy up this area and the monument in the future.

Although the memorial itself has a complicated history, Svet said it is in the city's interest to link it to re-independent Estonia: "On the one hand, it was built during the Soviet era, but at the same time by Estonian landscape architects."

Svet said nothing suggests the Ministry of the Environment has substantial arguments against the proposal. He believes the delay is due to governments changing frequently, the coronavirus and energy crises.

Communism memorial. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

He hoped the government will make a decision to give the entire area to the city.

"We want to conserve it so that it doesn't fall apart," Svet said, which would be the first step in tidying up the memorial. In addition, a rainwater system and a well-thought-out lighting system should be installed. Plaques should also be added to explain the history of the site.

Secondly, Svet believes it is important to have a substantive discussion about whether or not to bring new life to the memorial. "We do not want to build something," he emphasized, adding that he was primarily considering the possibility of holding musical events there.

Mälupaigad, nagu Maarjamäe memoriaal, on antropoloogi sõnul kohad, mis kujundavad kogukonna identiteeti. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

However, Svet said these discussions must be cautious and held with the memorial's creators and experts.

The Maarjamäe memorial consists of a 35-meter obelisk, eternal fire and dolomite hand statues. It is controversial in Estonia as it is dedicated to those who were killed defending the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

In addition to the memorial, the Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism was opened in 2018.

Maarjamäe memoriaal Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Global Estonian Report: January 26 – February 2

15:00

Prime minister: We cannot restore rapid tests today

14:26

Another of Kersti Kaljulaid's former advisers joins Eesti 200

13:55

Starship Technologies receives €50 million development loan

13:26

Tallinn not moving all schools to distance learning

12:47

Ministry makes changes in foreign intelligence operation

12:16

Kanepi knocked out of Australian Open

11:37

Tallinn wants to tidy up Maarjamäe Memorial

11:23

Scientific council chief: PCR testing in current form is unsustainable

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Support falling for Kaja Kallas as prime minister

09:55

Ratings: Reform losing support

09:25

Almost 700 Estonian Defense Forces members isolating due to coronavirus

08:32

New coronavirus testing center opens in Tartu

08:21

Electricity price drops slightly to €165 on Wednesday

08:09

Weather Service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

25.01

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

25.01

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

25.01

Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

25.01

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

25.01

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

25.01

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: