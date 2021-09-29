State to offer football club €800,000 to relocate hall

€800,000 will be offered to Levadia football club by the government as compensation for the relocation of a planned hall away from the monument to victims of Communism in Tallinn's Maarjamäe area.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said that the compromise reached would see Levadia give up its plan to construct a football hall close to the monument.

Only the club's administrative building will be built on the property at 1 Tuulenurga Street next to the memorial.

Aab is now discussing the issue with Tallinn City Government.

"The City of Tallinn has proposed that a suitable property for the football hall exists at 2 Martsa Street in Tallinn's Lasnamae district. I believe that it will become clear within the next few days whether or not we'll be able to reach an agreement on the conditions for the use of this property," he said.

If a deal is stuck, the state will pay FC Levadia compensation of €800,000.

The compensation will pay for additional costs such as the management of two constructions sites, construction of communications networks, the establishment of a larger football hall than initially planned and a significant hike in the prices of construction materials in recent years.

"The current developments are definitely welcome as the football community will gain a modern sports facility while the monument to victims of Communism at Maarjamäe maintains its dignified and supporting environment," Aab said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!