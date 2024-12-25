X!

Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn fenced off due to wind damage

The entrance to the Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood fenced off on Christmas Eve. December 24, 2024.
The entrance to the Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood fenced off on Christmas Eve. December 24, 2024. Source: ERR
The Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn's Maarjamäe neighborhood has been temporarily fenced off to visitors after the memorial itself sustained damage caused by strong winds.

On Christmas Eve, visitors who had come to place candles at the memorial were met with the sight of temporary safety barriers, which they had to squeeze through to enter.

Annely Jõgeva, a spokesperson for Estonian state real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), told ERR that the barriers had been put up for safety reasons.

"Strong storm winds caused some of the plaques to come loose, which is why we installed temporary security barriers," Jõgeva said.

The Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn was first opened in 2018. The memorial underwent renovations in 2022, and was expanded to include new names in 2023.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

