Tallinn leaves fate of Maarjamäe Memorial up to the next city government

The Tallinn city government has commissioned a study on the condition of the Soviet Maarjamäe Memorial, but its ultimate fate will be left to the next city administration to decide. During the summer months, the city government plans to keep the memorial area under supervision with the help of the municipal police.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), who is responsible for municipal utilities in Tallinn, acknowledged that the city government has held differing views regarding the future of the Soviet-era memorial. On one hand, there is a desire to remove the monument; on the other, it is considered a piece of monumental art.

"We don't yet know what condition the monument is in. A study is currently being prepared, which we expect to receive by the end of the year. It will provide information on the memorial's condition — whether it needs to be restored, reinforced or repaired. We'll also learn what steps would be necessary if the decision is made to remove it," Pere told ERR.

The issue of land ownership, which needs to be resolved with the state, also remains unsettled. According to Pere, the current city government simply hasn't had time to address it.

In November, the city council approved the creation of a memorial at Maarjamäe to commemorate the mass escape of 1944. A similar memorial is also being planned by the developers of the Patarei prison complex. Pere said this dialogue must continue, as City Architect Andro Mänd has also expressed opposition to turning Maarjamäe into a theme park.

What will happen to the Maarjamäe memorial area this summer, given its popularity among young people as a hangout spot? Pere said the city is committed to ensuring the site remains safe.

"We'll keep an eye on it to prevent people from climbing into dangerous areas. We'll involve the municipal police. We'll definitely monitor the site to make sure no one gets hurt. It's a popular place for young people, but on behalf of the city government, I urge people to avoid it because injuries can happen there. There are plenty of other good options in the city for spending free time," said Deputy Mayor Pere.

