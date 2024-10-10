X!

Tallinn to build memorial for 1944 Great Flight victims

News
The Pärnu Monument to the Great Flight.
The Pärnu Monument to the Great Flight. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn City Government is preparing for the preliminary work to construct a memorial for the victims and participants of the 1944 Great Flight.

In mid-September, members of Tallinn City Council initiated a proposal to establish a memorial at the city's Maarjamäe Memorial complex to honor the participants and victims of the 1944 Great Flight. This week, Tallinn City Government confirmed its readiness to begin the necessary preparations for the construction of the memorial.

It is known that during the turning point of World War II, in the late summer and fall of 1944, between 75,000 and 80,000 people fled westward from Estonia to escape the advancing Red Army. The escape from occupation and terror tore thousands of families apart, and tragically, thousands of Estonians lost their lives during the journey.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE), this significant episode of recent history has so far been largely unmarked in Tallinn's public space, and this oversight must be corrected.

"We have begun the preliminary work, and if we don't encounter any unexpected obstacles, we could announce the competition for the monument by early next spring," Oja said.

"However, it must be acknowledged that several monument projects have stalled in recent years for various reasons. To avoid this, thorough preliminary work that involves all interested parties is crucial, and this takes time. But to achieve the best possible outcome, we need to take that time," he added.

The proposal from the Tallinn City Council suggests that the "1944 Great Flight" memorial be erected at the Maarjamäe Memorial complex, in close proximity to the Memorial for the Victims of Communism. There is cooperation and mutual understanding among the involved organizations regarding the location, as the Maarjamäe Memorial is dedicated to those who participated in the 1944 defense battles, which are directly connected to the Great Flight of that same year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonian politicians express frustration at Ramstein summit postponement

19:48

New online exhibition highlights stories of Estonians who fled from Sweden in 1940s

19:38

Tallinn to build memorial for 1944 Great Flight victims

19:03

Center Party donations dry up in Q3 as Parempoolsed receive over €89,000

18:32

Estonian State Fleet launches tender to build new Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry

17:55

Study determines livable wage in Tallinn at €1,621

17:30

Tartu plans to proceed with Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction despite higher costs

17:09

Pärnu VK loses volleyball Euro cup opener

16:38

Saaremaa Rally runs Friday to Saturday, showcases young rising stars

16:36

China criticizes Riigikogu members' Taiwan event attendance

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:04

Anti-semitic activist in Tallinn raises questions about limits to free speech

17:55

Study determines livable wage in Tallinn at €1,621

09.10

Tallinn signs construction contract for Stroomi beach facility

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

11:25

Good girl mask could hide a plethora of problems at home

09.10

Deputy mayor: Cars have to be able to travel smoothly in Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo