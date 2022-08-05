Free admission to Tallinn-owned museums on Sunday

Admission is free to all museums owned by Tallinn on Sunday (August 7) for both residents and visitors.

Museums include: Tallinn City Life Museum (Vene 17), Museum of Photography (Raekoja 4/6), Kiek in de Kök Museum and Bastion Tunnels (Komandandi tee 2), Tallinn Russian Museum (Pikk 29a), Kalamaja Museum (Kotzebue 16), the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (Kursi 5), Children's Museum Miiamilla (Koidula 21c), House of Peter the Great (Mäekalda 2), Jaani Seek Gallery (Väike-Pääsukese 5), Vilde Museum (Roheline aas 3), Mati Unt Museum (Koidula 17), AH Tammsaare Museum (Koidula 12a), and Gallery at Kaja Culture Center (Vilde tee 118).

Museums are free to enter on the first Sunday of every month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!