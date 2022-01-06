More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

News
Vanemuine Theater.
Vanemuine Theater. Source: Tarmo Haud
News

Over 71,000 people visited the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu last year. In 2021, 384 concerts, performances and youth work events took place, which was visited by 71,298 people. 68,209 visited a total of 290 concerts and performances, while 3,089 people participated in 94 youth work events.

In 2021, 10 new productions premiered including six drama, two ballet and two opera performances. Due to the pandemic, several premieres planned for the spring of the 151st season were postponed to the first half of the 152nd season, the autumn of 2021. A total of 171 performances and concerts were missed.

Last year, three accessible performances were presented to the hearing and visually impaired - "Peer Gynt", "the Inspector is Coming" and "Armored Train No. 7". Theatrical audiences from all over Estonia visited the performances, with descriptive translation and subtitles provided.

For the first time, the season at the Vanemuine Theater began with an opening festival in different parts of the city, plus on the Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), where several demonstrations and performances introducing the theatrical life of the theater took place.

The culmination of the opening festival was shared by the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra and Noep on stage. During the day, more than 4,000 people visited the festival.

The top five most visited productions in 2021 include the music "Nuns in Swing" (8733 theater lovers), the comedy "Bank Robbery" (4302), the family saga "Women of Niskamäe" (3846), the ballet performance "Swan Lake" (3504) and the children's ballet "Tilda and the Dust" (2715). The youngest theater-goers watched the most fairy-tale children's play "Little Red Riding Hood" (1430) at the Theater Home.

The Vanemuine Theater was recognized at the Estonian Theater Annual Awards. Ballet director Mare Tommingas received the Salme Reeg Children's Theater Award for her directorial and choreographic work in the children's ballet "Tilda and the Dust Angel". The Otto Hermann Prize for Orchestra was awarded to Kulvo Tamra, for his long and high-level music performance as a concertmaster of the bassoon group within the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra.

Last year, the Vanemuine Theater reported its own income at €126,000, while in 2020 its reported income was €168,100.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

16:22

Noted actress Maria Klenskaja dies

15:51

Yolo Group founder opening high-end casino in Tallinn Old Town

15:35

Prime minister blasts MP's call to initiate NATO Article 4 consultations

15:12

Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

14:44

Kallas: Energy market should operate without us needing to help people

14:35

Foreign minister: Kazakhstan events violation of fundamental freedoms

14:01

New members of government's Covid advisory council announced

13:33

Ilves: As president, you need something to bite on to keep quiet

12:59

Former interior minister detained over bribery allegations

12:42

Government shortens self-isolation period for unvaccinated people to 7 days

12:26

Ministries disagree on lowering energy VAT

11:54

Three EDF trucks plough off road near Tapa

11:26

Newspaper names Narva mayor Person of the Year

11:01

Kindergartens must guarantee spots for 1.5-year old children from autumn

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Tallinn-Tartu railroad straightening works could be delayed

09:44

Väo traffic junction construction work ends

09:28

Party finance watchdog files Tallinn deputy mayor illicit donation report

08:47

Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

05.01

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

05.01

Gallery: Old Town church to host new observation platform

05.01

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

05.01

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

05.01

Real estate prices not expected to drop in midst of wage increases

05.01

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: