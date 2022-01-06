More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

Over 71,000 people visited the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu last year. In 2021, 384 concerts, performances and youth work events took place, which was visited by 71,298 people. 68,209 visited a total of 290 concerts and performances, while 3,089 people participated in 94 youth work events.

In 2021, 10 new productions premiered including six drama, two ballet and two opera performances. Due to the pandemic, several premieres planned for the spring of the 151st season were postponed to the first half of the 152nd season, the autumn of 2021. A total of 171 performances and concerts were missed.

Last year, three accessible performances were presented to the hearing and visually impaired - "Peer Gynt", "the Inspector is Coming" and "Armored Train No. 7". Theatrical audiences from all over Estonia visited the performances, with descriptive translation and subtitles provided.

For the first time, the season at the Vanemuine Theater began with an opening festival in different parts of the city, plus on the Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), where several demonstrations and performances introducing the theatrical life of the theater took place.

The culmination of the opening festival was shared by the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra and Noep on stage. During the day, more than 4,000 people visited the festival.

The top five most visited productions in 2021 include the music "Nuns in Swing" (8733 theater lovers), the comedy "Bank Robbery" (4302), the family saga "Women of Niskamäe" (3846), the ballet performance "Swan Lake" (3504) and the children's ballet "Tilda and the Dust" (2715). The youngest theater-goers watched the most fairy-tale children's play "Little Red Riding Hood" (1430) at the Theater Home.

The Vanemuine Theater was recognized at the Estonian Theater Annual Awards. Ballet director Mare Tommingas received the Salme Reeg Children's Theater Award for her directorial and choreographic work in the children's ballet "Tilda and the Dust Angel". The Otto Hermann Prize for Orchestra was awarded to Kulvo Tamra, for his long and high-level music performance as a concertmaster of the bassoon group within the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra.

Last year, the Vanemuine Theater reported its own income at €126,000, while in 2020 its reported income was €168,100.

