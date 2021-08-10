Performance evoking Tallinn fabric factory to premiere

On Saturday, August 14, at 8 p.m., the summer production of the theater association Misanzen 'Sitsi silentium' is to premiere at the Baltic Manufactory, which will evoke the memory of the Sitsi fabric factory which once stood on its site, in North Tallinn.

The history of the former Kreenholm factory in Narva is well known to the public, and it is now used for cultural events. However, what is less familiar is that the Sitsi quarter is also located in North Tallinn, and is relict of the former Baltic cotton spinning and weaving factory.

"Upon entering this forgotten industrial behemoth, it became clear for a moment that such a large-scale space deserved only a production dedicated to it alone, and so the idea of ​​telling the story of the Sitsi factory began," the production's director, Helen Rekkor, said.

"As we delved into historical documents and articles, an amazing narrative began to branch out, and to emphasize this, together with playwright Mihkel Seeder, we allowed ourselves a little so-called poetic license to tell a story about the factory and its inhabitants," Rekkor said.

Until now, the theater association Misanzen's principles of telling a story have been driven largely by visual means, but this time the art of words is equally important, she added. "While remaining true to our principles, we also continue to develop our poetic-visual theatrical language."

Playwright Mihkel Seeder noted that it is quite difficult to imagine what it was like to work in a factory a hundred years ago for a humanist of a new age like him. However, entering the manufactory building of Sitsi, he was overwhelmed by a powerful feeling.

"It was something between awe and fear. I began to realize what it meant to be part of such giant machinery, to belong to the congregation of this noisy cathedral," he said.

Silva Pijon, Piret Krumm, Rauno Kaibiainen and Andres Roosileht will perform on stage. In addition, 15 young actors with theatrical and dance backgrounds will take part. The author of the production is Helen Rekkor, playwright Mihkel Seeder (VAT Theater), costume designer Maarja Pabunen, stage artist Laura Kõiv, choreographer Kristjan Rohioja, composer and sound designer Villem Rootalu, video artist Sander Põldsaar and lighting artist Priidu Adlas.

The performances of the production "Sitsi silentium" will take place on August 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28 starting at 8 pm in the Baltic Manufactory (on Manufaktuuri street, Tallinn).

The Misanzen Theater Association was founded in 2015 by young theater-makers with the aim of bringing productions created using the co-creation method to the stage and developing and popularizing the visual theater genre in Estonia. The theater association made its stage debut in July 2015 at the Viinistu Art Museum, where they staged Estonia's first full-length shadow theater production "Over the Water" (nomination of the Salme Reeg Theater Prize) and the site-specific original heritage "Saying the Waves" under the common name "Viinistu Theater Evening".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!