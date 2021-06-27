Daily: Võsu village hosts poetry, comedy shows

Võsu beach last summer. Source: ERR
The seaside village of Võsu, Lääne-Viru County, has been the epicenter of cultural activity lately, taking advantage of both the warm weather and the recent lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The village, population a little over three-hundred, has already hosted a poetry festival, with a comedy festival to start in the new week, regional daily Virumaa Teataja reports.

The poetry festival, which took place recently at Ukulele Suvebaar, was the first of its kind and, Virumaa Teataja reports (link in Estonian) saw a full house and brought a wide-range of material and performers together.

Event organizer Kelli Kiipus says she hopes the festival will certainly not be the last, and instead will happen again and will offer young poets in particular the opportunity to present their work to others.

Performers included young Jesper, who recited verse reflecting on a childhood summer which featured hot weather and spending time by the sea, while well-known poet and translator Doris Kareva also appeared.

Other poets on the bill included Jürgen Rooste, who was airing his latest material, Triin Tasuja, Reijo Rooz, Talvike Mändla, Jete Eevaldi plus Virumaa Teataja's own Mart Rauba, while poems in English and in Finnish were also recited, in addition to Estonian-language verse.

Võsu is also hosting its own comedy festival this week, to be held, again, at the Ukelele Suvebaar.

The shows, put on by the long-established Comedy Estonia troupe, come as part of a wider, 24-night summer tour, and run from Monday, June 28 to Thursday, July 1, Virumaa Teataja says (link in Estonian).

Shows are free, though the comics will be passing a bucket round for contributions.

Other venues on the tour include nearby Rakvere, while stand-up comics Sander Õigus, Karl-Alari Varma, Mikael Meema, Ardo Asperk, Daniel Veinbergs, Ari Matti Mustonen, Rauno Kuusik and Roger Andre, and are all due to appear at this week's Võsu Comedy Festival .

Two shows will be held per night in Võsu, starting at 7 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., while the recommended minimum age for those wanting to attend in the audience is 16, Virumaa Teataja reported.

The original Virumaa Teataja pieces (in Estonian) are here and here.

Võsu, and the neighboring village of Käsmu, are a popular summer destinations thanks largely to their sheltered, sandy beaches and proximity to Tallinn, as well as to the nearby Lahemaa national park.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

