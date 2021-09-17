Release of Estonian films "Soo" and "Apothecary Melchior" postponed to 2022

The release date of Estonian films "Soo" and "Apothecary Melchior" will be pushed back to 2022, while comedy "Hunting Season" will reach cinemas in December.

According to the new distribution plan, "Hunting Season" will be available to viewers from December 3, "Soo" from January 7 and the first part of "Apothecary Melchior" series from February 18. "Vacationers" will premiere on March 11 and "Fools of Fame" on April 15.

Tanel Tatter, the producer of "Apothecary Melchior" said that the premiere of the feature film was initially planned for this autumn, but the production team decided to postpone it to the new year.

"The coronavirus situation in the country is still difficult and this makes it more difficult than usual to get the film ready and shoot it," he said.

"Working with special effects is very time-consuming and this part of the film can be endlessly polished. We are now using the extra time to bring the best possible quality film to the viewers and we hope that as many Estonians as possible can enjoy this cinema on the big screen at the beginning of the new year."

Recently, the music of the film was recorded in the studio of Estonian Radio under the direction of composer Liina Sumera, and the first short clip of "Apothecary Melchior" will soon reach film lovers.

