'Melchior the Apothecary' release delayed until spring

Märten Metsaviir (right) playing the role of Melchior Wakenstede in
Märten Metsaviir (right) playing the role of Melchior Wakenstede in "Melchior the Apothecary". Source: Robert Lang
The premiere of long-awaited feature film "Melchior the Apothecary" ("Apteeker Melchior"), directed by Elmo Nüganen, has been delayed until April 15 2022.

According to the film's producer Esko Rips, the premiere has been delayed twice because coronavirus restrictions would not allow it to be seen by the broader public. "'Melchior the Apothecary' is the largest Estonian film project of the last couple of years. It is a movie made for the big screen and is produced for all Estonian people. Since the currently imposed coronavirus restrictions do not allow people to go to the cinema, we have been forced to delay the release of the film and hope that everyone can see it at the movies in April," Rips said.

Initially, the movie was set to premiere in October last year, after which it was delayed to February and the newest release date has been set for April 15.

The second and third parts of the trilogy are currently planned to come out in the second half of 2022.

"Melchior the Apothecary" is about Melchior Wakenstede, an apothecary who, in addition to healing the sick, has a unique talent for solving murders. Each crime story is independent, but the same main characters appear in all three films, according to Nafta Films.

In the first film, a famous knight is murdered having just arrived from Gotland. The second film talks about a murderous "ghost" on the streets of Old Town Tallinn and the third film speaks about danger coming too close to Melchior's home at Rataskaevu 16.

The films are directed by Elmo Nüganen with a total budget of €6 million. The movies are a co-production of Estonia, Germany and Latvia.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

