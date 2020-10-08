news

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
44 photos
News

Filming for the first of the Apothecary Melchior ("Apteeker Melchior") trilogy of films is taking place in Tallinn's Old Town on Town Hall Square. On Thursday a scene took part with more than 100 actors.

The films are based on Indrek Hargla's medieval crime novels. 

The first feature film "Apteeker Melchior" will hit cinemas next autumn. Filming for the second film will begin in September and filming for the third film in November 2020. The second and third feature films will be screened in 2022. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:28

Estonian sauna design and tech tour to give Americans a taste of 'leil'*

17:10

SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

16:59

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

16:47

Officials, ministers discussing rules to make lobbying meetings public

16:28

Head of Parempoolsed: Radicals have succeeded in taking society hostage

16:01

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week

15:36

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

15:04

Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

14:31

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief

14:10

Aas: Charter flights to Egypt and Turkey not allowed

14:02

Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

14:02

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

13:38

After summer recovery, long-distance bus lines in poor shape again

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: