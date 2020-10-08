Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

Filming for the first of the Apothecary Melchior ("Apteeker Melchior") trilogy of films is taking place in Tallinn's Old Town on Town Hall Square. On Thursday a scene took part with more than 100 actors.

The films are based on Indrek Hargla's medieval crime novels.

The first feature film "Apteeker Melchior" will hit cinemas next autumn. Filming for the second film will begin in September and filming for the third film in November 2020. The second and third feature films will be screened in 2022.

