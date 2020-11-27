Beer tasting party to be scene in upcoming movie

news

Filming of the
Filming of the "Apothecary Melchior" Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Sunday, November, one of the key scenes of the first part of a new movie triology "Apothecary Melchior" (Apteeker Melchior) is going to be filmed, namely a beer-guzzling event taking place in a set specially built in the studio, but which replicates two noted venues in Tallinn's old town.

The producer of the movie, Armin Karu, said that two famous halls - a merchants trading guild house on Pikk street (Mustpeade Maja) and the Town Hall (Raekoda) will be recreated in the studio being used in the Haabneeme district, just outside Tallinn.

"This might raise the question why we are not using the original Old Town. The reason is that both of the buildings are still in active use today. The rooms have been recreated, and comply with the requirements of event organizing. We can even say that for our modern movie, the rooms are in a too good of a state," Karu said.

Producer Esko Rips added that because filmmaking requires spacious rooms, it's better to build the replicas in the studio. 

"In Estonia, there simply isn't such a facility for a movie project like this. The Black Box Studio is currently the best option, but we would actually need bigger rooms. We also filmed some of the scenes for 'Apothecary Melchior' in Narva and Kuressaare Castles, and in the Cinevilla in Latvia," Rips said.

Realistic medieval feasts forming the key scenes in the movie will be filmed.

"On November 29, a beer-tasting party will be filmed. The turns of events give Melchior an idea to solve a murder. In addition, a party scene will be filmed where ... the king of the hunters is honored. The atmosphere is created by acrobats, musicians - just as was traditional during medieval times," Karu said.

Karu added that this year has significantly changed the film industry. "Movies can't be made from a distance, but measuring the temperature and wearing masks has become the norm. Where real parties are being canceled, then a party in a movie can be staged with a smaller amount of participants, and very safely."

The filming of the trilogy finishes in December, and it will premier in cinemas next autumn. The second and third films will premier in 2022. 

The movie trilogy is based on Indrek Hargla's crime novels series "Apothecary Melchior" (Apteeker Melchior) consisting of seven books. Shooting started on July 13 and the director is Elmo Nüganen, a well-known movie and theater director. 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

