Filming of "Apothecary Melchior" closes roads in Tallinn's Old Town

"Apothecary Melchior" first part. Source: Robert Lang
Several streets will be closed in Tallinn's Old Town due to the filming of the second instalment of "The Apothecary Melchior" trilogy which started in the capital on Thursday.

September 17-25 and September 30, the crew will be filming in Catherine's Monastery (Katariina klooster) and the monastery's courtyard. In connection with this, Vene Street will be partially closed from September 17 to 18 and September 25. Müürivahe Street will also be closed from September 21 to 24 and September 30.

September 28, the crew will shoot in the Danish King's Garden (Taani Kuninga Aed) and Lühike jalg tanav and the garden will be closed to traffic.

October 1, the crew will be shooting on Pika Jala tanav. Both Pika jala and Nunne will be partially closed between September 30 and October 2.

From October 7-9, filming will take place on the Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), which is partially closed to traffic in the period from October 5-9.

Between October 13-29, filming will take place in Kuressaare Castle and the Medieval Activity Archebald Center.

It was announced in July that Indrek Hargla's crime novels series "Apothecary Melchior" (Apteeker Melchior) will be turned into a movie triology. Filming started on July 13 and the director is Elmo Nüganen, a well-known movie and theater director. The filming will take until the end of the year and the production budget is €6 million.

The producer of the movies, Armin Karu, said that the second part will bring introduce new characters to the filming locations wihich were not present in the first movie.

In the biggest scene of the second movie, 100 extras, will be filmed in the Town Hall on October 8. 

Filming for the third part of "The Apothecary Melchior" film trilogy will begin in November.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

