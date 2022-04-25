Box office: 'Melchior' draws more than 57,000 moviegoers and counting

News
"Melchior the Apothecary." Source: Robert Lang
News

Since its premiere two weeks ago, Elmo Nüganen's "Melchior the Apothecary," the first in a trilogy based on the medieval crime bestsellers by Indrek Hargla, has attracted 57,456 moviegoers to Estonian theaters.

DreamWorks Animation production "The Bad Guys" (U.S.), which hit Estonian theaters last week, attracted 6,590 viewers over the weekend of April 22-24.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (U.K.), meanwhile drew an additional 3,889 viewers, bringing its total viewership after two weeks in Estonian theaters to 17,391.

Based on current projections, "Melchior the Apothecary" may be the first domestic film screened since the beginning of the pandemic to draw 100,000 viewers to theaters. Prior to the pandemic, other movies to manage the same feat included "Truth and Justice," "1944," "The Little Comrade," "Names in Marble" and "Sipsik."

April 22-24 weekend box office

For the first time in Estonian movie history, an entire trilogy of films will premiere within a single calendar year.

While release of the first film in the Melchior trilogy was delayed, the second installment is scheduled for release on August 19, and the third and final movie is slated to hit theaters on October 14.

"Melchior the Apothecary" premiered in Finnish theaters last Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:15

Culture ministry to study effect of artist and writer's pay

17:51

Dangerous ground collapse in Astangu

17:47

Estonian youth judoka clinches European championship stage bronze

17:31

Box office: 'Melchior' draws more than 57,000 moviegoers and counting

17:05

Galleries, video: Pop-up jazz concerts held in ERR elevator, piano room

16:57

Photos: PM Kaja Kallas meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Updated

16:44

Peeter Kaasik: Is society mentally prepared for war?

16:19

Estonian mixed curling pair lie in third place in world championships

15:26

Estonia imposes five-year entry ban on Russian megastar Filipp Kirkorov

14:56

Ukrainian pop stars to perform at charity concert in Tallinn on Tuesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

22.04

Finland wins cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022

14:31

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

15:26

Estonia imposes five-year entry ban on Russian megastar Filipp Kirkorov

22.04

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

09:33

DDoS attacks on Estonian state sites continued over weekend

23.04

Tallinn launches procurement for Old City Harbor tramway

23.04

Estonia rejects Pfizer's covid drug offer, awaits joint EU procurement

13:02

Police in Estonia deem May 9-related provocations likely

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: