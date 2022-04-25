Box office: 'Melchior' draws more than 57,000 moviegoers and counting

Since its premiere two weeks ago, Elmo Nüganen's "Melchior the Apothecary," the first in a trilogy based on the medieval crime bestsellers by Indrek Hargla, has attracted 57,456 moviegoers to Estonian theaters.

DreamWorks Animation production "The Bad Guys" (U.S.), which hit Estonian theaters last week, attracted 6,590 viewers over the weekend of April 22-24.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (U.K.), meanwhile drew an additional 3,889 viewers, bringing its total viewership after two weeks in Estonian theaters to 17,391.

Based on current projections, "Melchior the Apothecary" may be the first domestic film screened since the beginning of the pandemic to draw 100,000 viewers to theaters. Prior to the pandemic, other movies to manage the same feat included "Truth and Justice," "1944," "The Little Comrade," "Names in Marble" and "Sipsik."

April 22-24 weekend box office

For the first time in Estonian movie history, an entire trilogy of films will premiere within a single calendar year.

While release of the first film in the Melchior trilogy was delayed, the second installment is scheduled for release on August 19, and the third and final movie is slated to hit theaters on October 14.

"Melchior the Apothecary" premiered in Finnish theaters last Thursday.

--

