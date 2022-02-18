Estonian Film Institute distributes first subsidies in 2022

"Apothecary Melchior" shooting. Source: Alar Truu
In the first round of subsidies in 2022, the Estonian Film Institute (EFI) distributed more than €1.5 million. Among others, a socially critical comedy and two Finnish-Estonian films will be recipients of funding in the near future.

In the round of feature film production grants, two films were supported, whose main producer is Estonia.

The feature film "Rogue" (Emalõvi) received €660,000. The previous film "Deal or No Deal" (Võta või jäta) by the film's director Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo was completed within the framework of the Republic of Estonia 100 film program. In her latest project "Rogue", Triškina-Vanhatalo continues to address the acute social problems, this time in the key of psychological excitement. The scenario is inspired by life itself, opening the topic of maternal love in a startlingly unexpected way.

"I was interested in how far a mother can go to bring her child back from the brink of doom," Triškina-Vanhatalo said. The story of a mother protecting a teenage daughter grows here into a broader generalization of the importance of emotional perception and intimacy.

The film has a budget of €1.5 million and is being produced by Allfilm.

With €500,000, the institute supported the feature film "The Dog", whose director Rasmus Merivoo has become notable for his films "Alien or Valdis' Coming in 11 Parts" and "Kratt". The activities of the film's story are taking place in Estonia in the near future, and it will look freshly and boldly at the hypocrisy and balance of society.

The film has a budget of €1 million and is produced by Tallifornia.

"The two film stories are extremely different, but they have one thing in common - they both look at modern society with a sharp and very personal view of the author," Piret Tibbo-Hudgins, EFI's chief producer said. The grants for the two feature films total €1.16 million, the grants will be divided into 2022 and 2023.

In addition, EFI supported the minority co-production of four feature films with a total of €410,000. The institute provides grants for minority co-production to Estonian film producers to participate in international projects.

€80,000 was given to the Finnish-Estonian co-operation film "Orenda", the director of which is Pirjo Honkasalo,

€130,000 was allocated for the second Finnish-Estonian film "Never Alone", which deals with a dark episode in Finnish history - the extradition of eight Jews from Central Europe to the Germans in 1942.

The Latvian-Estonian co-operation film "Barbarians" received €90,000. The film focuses on the main axis of the conflict between a musician woman and a politician man accused of corruption.

€110,000 was given to the French-Estonian cooperation "Apathy". The film by director Alexandros Avranas deals with a phenomenon that has begun in Sweden in recent decades, where children in families who have received a negative response to an asylum application fall into a strange lethargy.

The second round of EFI's 2022 feature film production grants will take place on April 26 and €834,000 will be distributed.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

17:05

