Kino Sõprus opens cinema at Kai Art Center

Kai Art Center.
Kai Art Center. Source: Tõnu Tunnel
Kino Sõprus will expand and open a new venue at the Kai Art Center (Kai keskus) in Tallinn's Noblessner Harbor on April 20, the cinema's 67th anniversary.

"Sõprus has always been a two-screen cinema, but that doesn't mean the theaters have to be in the same building. The people of North Tallinn are Sõprus' target group and we will now give them the opportunity to visit the cinema closer to home in the Noblessner quarter," said cinema owner Indrek Kasela.

The arts center has long wanted to install a cinema but no operator could be found.

Sõprus director Ivar Murd said the hall at Kai has recently been renovated and can seat 70 people. He highlighted the contrast between the "old and the new" which the new theater will bring together.

Murd said the firm wants to bring cinema closer to the people and to show films the company values: "We believe in community cinema and the future of cinema and are ready to contribute to it."

Kai plans to show both modern and classic films and host children's screenings.

The new venue will open on April 20 and be open five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday with a full program. Ticket sales start on April 18.

Editor: Helen Wright

