Four new films entered into biopic film competition

Estonian Public Broadcast ERR, the Estonian Film Institute and the Cultural Endowment center have announced a biopic movie competition for the summer, aimed at finding ideas for introducing important culture creators and social figures. The movies will screen in 2023, and one of the entries' subjects is former presidential hopeful Tarmo Soomere.

The competition accepted 12 film ideas, which organizers say mirror the diversity of our cultural landscape.

Member of the jury Filipp Kruusvaöö said it had been a high-quality competition, one which stood out with its diverse, intriguing and playful conceptual designs.

"The keywords in this selection of portrait films are science, music and art. There are both more entertaining and more intellectual approaches, but all the stories are characterized by humanity and an originally harmonious relationship between the director and the protagonist," he said.

Marje Tõemäe, editor-in-chief of ETV, who was a member of the jury, added that the project has shown its importance in creating and preserving Estonia's cultural heritage. "An important contribution here is made by both the portraits and the authors of the films, who fit in today's world and at the same time help to preserve our cultural history in the long run."

The following works were selected:

"See on see, mis paneb elama." (Hendrik Sal-Sallerist) directed by Madis Ligema, produced by Davai Laama OÜ.

"Põrgu katlakütja. Seaküla Simson", directed by Kullar Viimne, produced by Pluss Null OÜ.

"Kaarel Kurismaa" directed by Aljona Suržikova, produced by Diafilm OÜ.

"Mees missioonil. Tarmo Soomere", directed Kaupo Kruusiauk, produced Flo Film OÜ.

This year's jury consisted of Marju Lepp (Cultural Endownment ), Filipp Kruusvall (Estonian Film Institute), Karlo Funk and Marje Tõemäe (ERR).

The films will screen in 2023.

Tarmo Soomere is head of the Academy of Sciences, and was proposed as presidential candidate early on in the presidential election process last summer.

