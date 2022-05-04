Biotoopia'22 art program to feature bug music, plant-inspired dance

News
Karina Laurits.
Karina Laurits. Source: Biotoopia
News

In tandem with the annual conference-forum taking place in Viinistu in August, the art program of Biotoopia'22 will include live performances, music made with insects and plant-inspired dance. This year, the event's art program is expanding to collaborate with galleries and exhibition spaces all over Estonia from May through September.

"Biotoopia's art program is not a separate entity, but rather binds our topics into a whole, and this year, for the first time, it will be taking place all over Estonia," Peeter Laurits, curator of Biotoopia's art program, said according to a press release. "Viinistu is nevertheless still the focal point, welcoming an illustrious company of known and respective creatives."

The main conference-forum and related three-day art program will take place at Viinistu Art Harbor on August 17-19.

On Wednesday, August 17, Biotoopia's on-site art program will be opened by Jaanika Peerna, a New York-based artist known for focusing on natural phenomena-related themes and whose exhibition "Glacier Elegy in the Sea Chapel" feels like an acceleration of climate change as it worships the last block of ice.

"Peerna's exhibition will be made special by the performance on the second day, where the audience will finish off the accelerator together with the dancers," Laurits added.

That same evening, award-winning American musician and biologist David Rothenberg will give a unique concert, "Secret Sounds of Ponds," together with aquatic insects, highlighting their sound fields.

Jaanika Peerna (left) dancing in New York City with the East River and Brooklyn Bridge visible in the background. Source: Jaanika Peerna

The on-site art program will also feature plant-inspired interpretations in dance by Karina Laurits. Out in the yard, Tuomas A. Laitinen and curator Ki Nurmenniemi of Finland will be setting up a stationary ultrasound installation to facilitate communication with other life forms. This installation will be accompanied by a performance-lecture aimed at helping viewers understand the creative process behind the work and form a connection with the artists' outlook.

On Friday, August 19, the third and final day of the event, guests will be taken to the nearby Mohni Island, where they are invited to get lost on purpose while searching for a location-specific and web-connected NFT-related installation created by Jila Svicevic.

Jan van Boeckel, a Dutch promoter of art education, will also be holding a workshop providing participants with the opportunity to get closer to nature.

Jila Svicevic's seeds. Source: Biotoopia

Biotoopia to extend beyond Northern Coast

In a first this year, Biotoopia's three-day art program will be expanded via various exhibitions hosted by collaborators across Estonia.

From May through October, several exhibitions will be open at different locations, including Edgar Tedresaar's "Anthropocene" at Tartu Art House, Peeter Laurits' "Sacred Baths" at Vaal Gallery, "Varvara and Mar" at Kanal Gallery, an exhibition by the Association of Estonian Printmakers at Rüki Gallery, the opening of the sculpture garden at Voronja Gallery, an exhibition at Kordon Gallery, as well as the 8th Artishok Biennale, "Plants as Witnesses" at the Tallinn Botanical Gardens.

Biotoopia is an international hybrid conference-forum taking place at Viinistu Art Museum on August 17-19. The program includes presentations, art and music programs, workshops and nature hikes. The first two days of the conference can also be accessed online.

The themes of this year's event are ecoasthetics and reconciliation ecology.

The conference-forum will be held in English.

Click here for the full program and more info.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:06

Why bring Tallinn Music Week to Narva?

13:18

Biotoopia'22 art program to feature bug music, plant-inspired dance

12:53

European Central Bank may raise interest rates in July

12:11

Reform appoints new party secretary general

11:47

Estonian troops to leave Mali by end of June

11:16

Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

10:54

Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

10:25

Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

09:55

Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

09:35

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

03.05

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

03.05

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

08:39

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

03.05

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

03.05

RKIK: Estonia's mid-range air defense capabilities to be ready by 2025

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: