Expert: Naturally occurring springwater in Estonia is safe to drink

Raised bog landscape in Estonia.
Raised bog landscape in Estonia. Source: ERR
While drinking water availability is plentiful in Estonia, it is worth knowing that in the worst case scenario, there is plenty of drinkable water to be drawn from the country's natural landscape.

Survival expert Erki Vaikre told ERR's Novaator portal that in an emergency, there is no shortage of natural bodies of water which can be used as a source – including the lakes and bogs that dot the country, as well as its rivers and even the Baltic Sea.

Vaikre said the best natural drinking water comes from the water to be found in Estonia's raised bogs (rabad).

However, while it may seem counter-intuitive, salt should be added to this water as it is literally too pure and does not contain enough electrolytes, meaning one could feel thirsty even after drinking it all day.

Naturally, care should be taken that no animal carcasses etc. are nearby before drinking.

As for the Baltic Sea, its low salinity means it, too, can be drunk, though it is worth boiling it first, particularly when taken from the vicinity of Tallinn or any other coastal settlements.

ERR News stresses that readers should in any case consult with an expert further before drinking the water which naturally occurs in the Estonian landscape, and would slake their thirst in this way at their own risk.

Readers with Estonian can see a more detailed explanation here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

