Nearly 40 public water taps installed in Tallinn to quench summer thirst

The label companies in Tallinn can display if they offer tap water.
The label companies in Tallinn can display if they offer tap water. Source: Tallinn City Council.
The summer heatwave has taken hold in Estonia, and with it comes an increased need for drinking water. At the start of June, Estonian water supplier AS Tallinna Vesi installed a series of public water taps in Tallinn, providing free drinking water for thirsty city dwellers until the end of September.

"None of us can live without water, but in very hot weather, the availability of drinking water is particularly critical. This summer, there will be 38 public taps in the urban space where people can get clean drinking water of controlled quality," said Tallin's Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet, adding that having fresh tap water conveniently available in the city will also help the environment by reducing plastic waste.

According to Tarvi Thomberg, AS Tallinna Vesi's chief asset management officer, "If, for example, half of the citizens of Tallinn would prefer to fill up their… portable water bottles… from the taps in summer, we could save 225,000 plastic bottles a day in terms of production, transport and handling resources."

A full list of Tallinn's public taps and their locations, can be found on this interactive map here. All taps are labelled with a QR code, which can be scanned to reveal the locations of other water taps in the city.

In addition to the 38 public water taps, many of Tallinn's public events this summer will have water tanks providing free drinking water to attendees. A number of cafés and restaurants in the city also offer clean tap water free of charge.

Editor: Michael Cole

