Tallinn using sand to treat melting asphalt during heatwave

Sumer in Tallinn.
Sumer in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn is repairing melting asphalt roads with sand as the heatwave is causing bitumen to rise to the surface. On some sections, the temperature has risen to over 50 degrees Celcius.

The Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department is monitoring the situation and sprinkling sand on roads when necessary.

Yesterday (June 28), repairs were carried out on Paljassaare and Kloostrimetsa roads and on Saku, Kauba, Rapla, Maleva and Lubja.

Today, the road pavements of Paljassaare road and Kauba, Rapla, Saku and Maleva, as well as the road connecting Lubja and Laagna and Silikaltsiidi tänav will be treated. 

"Hot temperatures have harming effects not only on human and animal health, but also on roads. We are making efforts to mitigate the overheating of the roads, but I would still advise drivers to be particularly attentive to the road surface to avoid accidents," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet. 

The covering of melting sections with sand will continue until the heatwave passes.

Using water to cool roads is not practical, the council said in a statement, as water evaporates from hot asphalt in 10 minutes and has virtually no cooling effect. Furthermore, watering trucks may cause additional damage to road surfaces.  

Editor: Helen Wright

