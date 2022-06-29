Heatwave brings 'tropical nights' to Estonia

Summer nights in Estonia.
Summer nights in Estonia. Source: Rain Kooli/ERR
Several nights this week the temperature has stayed at above 20 degrees Celsius throughout, which is a rarity in Estonia in June.

Külli Loodla, Environment Agency specialist, told ERR that June 26 was the first so-called tropical night recorded in 2022. There have been three more this week across Estonia.

Hot nights are caused by heat waves and it is unusual for the country to experience such high temperatures in June. 

"Tropical nights are more likely to occur in July and August, but last year they were similar to June this year," Loodla said.

Loodla said they are likely to become more frequent in the coming years.

Over the last decade, tropical nights in June have been registered in 2021, 2019, 2016 and 2013.

Editor: Helen Wright

