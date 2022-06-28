Weather service issues heat, storm warnings across Estonia

The weather service has issued a level two (orange) warning over high temperatures and storms forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday across Estonia.

The hot weather is expected to last until July 3, and temperatures are forecast to be above 30 until then. The agency said it will reach a maximum of 33 degrees.

On Tuesday (June 28), there will be rainfall across Estonia, thunder and strong winds. Thunder is also forecast on Wednesday (June 29).

A level two warning has been issued due to high temperatures and storms on June 28, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

The level two (orange) warning means the weather is "dangerous".

See more information on the agency's website here.

