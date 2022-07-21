Next few days hot and sunny in Estonia, with highs up to 30 C

Thursday and Friday will be hot and sunny in Estonia, with highs to reach up to 30 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. Nonetheless, the National Weather Service has not currently issued any weather warnings.

Thursday morning will be mostly sunny and dry, with temperatures around 16-20 degrees. Eastern parts of the country may see windier conditions, with gusts up to 10 meters per second.

The rest of the day will remain dry and mostly sunny, with a light breeze and highs ranging from 23-28 degrees. Slightly cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching 21 degrees, may be possible along the coast.

Thursday night will be clear with light but variable winds, with overnight lows remaining in the 21-24 degree range.

Friday will likewise be sunny and hot throughout Estonia, with highs reaching up to 30 degrees in some parts of the country.

A weather system is expected to reach the Western Estonian islands by midnight that night, however, moving westward and bringing localized showers with it. Sunday will be cloudier with increased chances of rain in parts, and showers likely into Monday as well.

Daily high temperatures will taper off again following Friday.

