June likely to be Estonia's hottest month in 2022

Temperatures will dip below 30 degrees Celcius next week and it is unlikely they will rise so high for the rest of the summer, the Environment Agency has said.

Jüri Joonas, head of the agency's weather forecast department, said the temperature will stay at around 32 degrees (c) over the coming days. He said it is unlikely any new records will be set.

Next week, the heat will subside.

"The temperature will probably drop to a normal Estonian summer weather by the middle of next week such as 23 degrees," said Joonas.

Thunderstorms are predicted until then and the first has already taken place in Võru County.

In the past, July and August have been the hottest summer months but this is not forecast for 2022, the agency said.

Estonia's latitude has a relatively high humidity level, which is why the heat can be felt more here than further south, Joonas said.

"We have a humid climate, a lot of forest and water, so it's like being in a sauna," he told ERR.

The highest summer temperature was measured at 35.6 degrees Celsius in Võru in 1992.

--

