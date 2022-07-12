Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia
Heavy rain will fall across Estonia on Tuesday and the Weather Service has issued a level one (yellow) storm warning.
The agency forecasts thunder, hail and storms moving from the east to the west across the afternoon. The wind speed will be over 15 m/s.
It will remain windy and stormy overnight.
A level one warning means the weather is potentially dangerous.
You can see regional information on the agency's website.
Editor: Helen Wright