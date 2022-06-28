Recommendations for coping with a heatwave

Tallinna Kiirabi (Tallinn Emergency Medical Service) has issued advice for how to cope with the heatwave. People should be very careful in the sun and drink plenty of water.

Raul Adlas, director of Tallinna Kiirabi, said eight people have needed emergency medical care in Tallinn since Midsummer's Eve due to sunstroke or heat stress.

"Some of them had unfortunately been left in the sun to rest under the influence of alcohol, some felt sick after a long day at the beach, and some had spent too long working in the sun. For the most part, the people were in a stable condition, but a few needed further examination," Adlas said.

"It's definitely recommended that everyone remains careful in such heat and stays mindful of themselves and other people."

Advice

When working or exercising outdoors during the day, it is advisable to find time to allow the body to cool down at least once an hour — either outdoors in the shade or in an air-conditioned room.

Clothes should be breathable and allow perspiration to evaporate. When outdoors, a light headgear is necessary to avoid sunstroke.

At least 2 to 2.5 liters of water should be drunk per day.

Elderly people and those with chronic illnesses should run errands before midday. The rest of the day should be spent out of the sun — indoors or in the shade.

Parents should make sure that children are not left in the car while they do their own chores - the car gets critically hot very quickly.

If you are planning to spend time outdoors with a group, you should arrange in advance for a sober group leader to make sure that no one is left sleeping in the sun.

First aid for a person suffering from heat exhaustion is to take them to a cool place — an air-conditioned building, shop or car. Give a drink of cool water and remove any excess clothing. Let them rest. If necessary, consult with the Family Doctor's Advice Line 1220. If the person starts to lose consciousness, call an ambulance.

Pet owners should also be vigilant in hot weather — do not leave the animal in the car and make sure it gets enough water.

Public water taps across Tallinn

In Tallinn, nearly 40 public water points have been set up around the city and many of the city's cafes and restaurants offer free tap water.

Tallinn's public taps are listed on a web map and all water taps are marked with a QR code, which can be scanned to see the other points on the map.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!