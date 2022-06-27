Elron trains delayed due to heat wave

Yesterday (June 26), seven Elron trains were delayed across Estonia as a result of temperatures rising to 32 degrees Celsius.

Technical issues with three eastbound trains caused delays, which in turn led to further delays on the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva routes.

Katrin Kulderknup, director of marketing and communications at Elron, told ERR the heatwave affected the company's technology and added that the situation is being monitored.

"The trains are now operating at full capacity," she said on Monday morning.

Kulderknup said that there is little that can be done when engines overheat: "Overheating simply means that trains must operate slower, as their normal burden is already high and the heat exacerbates it."

Kulderknup said that they are striving to maintain the current timetables and have no plans of altering them.

She said the focus of a management meeting held today was about what else could be done to optimize operations and transport people.

In addition, the train that was struck by a transport truck in March is currently still undergoing repairs. Kulderknup said that such repairs typically need several years to complete.

"Unfortunately, given the current volatile situation, it is difficult to say when the repairs will be completed," she stated.

At the moment, 18 electric trains and 20 diesel trains are in operation.

The Estonian Weather Service is forecasting temperatures will rise to 32-33 degrees Celsius today.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!