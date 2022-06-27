Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning

News
{{1656307500000 | amCalendar}}
News

The Estonian Weather Service upgraded its high-temperature warning from "level one" to "level two" on Monday afternoon. A heatwave is expected to last all week.

This morning the agency said the air temperature will rise to between 28 and 31 degrees (c) across the country, but now it is expected to be slightly higher at 32-33 degrees (c).

The level 2 warning means the weather is "dangerous" rather than "potentially dangerous".

"Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities," the service advises.

The level two warning was issued on Monday afternoon, June 27. Source: Estonian Weather Service

The temperature will be at a similar level, around 30 degrees (c), until Friday.

Rain is forecast on Tuesday and storms on Wednesday.

Weather forecast for the last week of June 2022. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Almost 44,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

12:41

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

12:23

Health Board monitors water quality in over a hundred public bathing sites

12:11

Nearly 40 public water taps installed in Tallinn to quench summer thirst

11:55

Valga municipality seeking tenants for town's oldest building

11:25

Estonia's party leaders continue coalition discussions on Monday Updated

11:25

Uibo wins Estonian decathlon title but misses out on World Championship

10:23

Report: Estonian businesses reliant on Russia, Belarus must mitigate risks

09:58

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

09:25

Canada deploys warships to Baltic Sea

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.06

Heatwave, holiday break brings crowds to official Haabneeme beach

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

12:41

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

08:42

NATO set to 'significantly reinforce' eastern flank — media

08:08

Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

25.06

Jaanipäev incidents mostly concerned drink driving, traffic collisions

09:58

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

26.06

Isamaa leader: Claims that coalition talks nearing deal 'far from true'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: