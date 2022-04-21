Pop-up jazz concerts being held ahead of Jazzkaar jazz festival

A pop-up jazz concert at Lepatriinu Kindergarten, part of Jazzkaar's urban program.
A pop-up jazz concert at Lepatriinu Kindergarten, part of Jazzkaar's urban program. Source: Siiri Padar/Jazzkaar
Following a two-year hiatus, the annual Estonian jazz festival Jazzkaar will be kicking off this Sunday with a big concert at Vaba Lava Theater in Tallinn. Urban pop-up concerts are already being held at unusual venues in several Estonian cities, from trains and gyms to schools and the Tallinn Zoo.

This year, the main focus of Jazzkaar's urban project is schools and kindergartens.

"The little ones really enjoy listening to and seeing real live musicians up close, and you need to infect them with the jazz bug at an early age," Kerli Peetsalu, project manager of Jazzkaar's urban project, told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera." "We've been very warmly received by schools and students."

Eduard Kuzovlevi and Elmas Topalova, for example, surprised students at Tallinn German High School during break on

One of the students, Gabriela Kubja, admitted that she doesn't listen to jazz on a regular basis, but it does end up on her playlists occasionally. "It's always this sort of enjoyable and different," she said.

"I don't listen [to jazz] on a regular basis, but it's very nice for a change," said Mirjam Kärk, another student. Kärk hadn't been planning on attending Jazzkaar, but following the pop-up concert at the school, she is open to reconsidering.

Pop-up concerts were held in Tartu on Wednesday as well, and will also be held in Viljandi and Pärnu, among other cities. In addition to schools and kindergartens, other venues this year range from Tallinn Zoo and a nursing home to cross-country trains, gyms and even the elevators at Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

As in previous years, Jazzkaar is bringing world-famous jazz musicians to Estonia.

"Those who enjoy big jazz names, Kenny Garrett and Dee Dee Bridgewater are definitely world-famous jazz stars worth coming to see, and Dee Dee B's daughter China Moses will be giving a concert as well," Jazzkaar team member Maret Mikk highlighted. "On two days in a row, you can come see mother and daughter perform, which is very, very cool."

Click here for more info regarding Jazzkaar, including more detailed info on where you may come across the urban program's pop-up concerts.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

