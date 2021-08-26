Gallery: Jazz Awards 2021 winners

On August 25, the Estonian Jazz Association and the festival Jazzkaar recognized Estonia's most outstanding jazz musicians at the Vaba Lava in Tallinn's Telliskivi district. The awards were presented for the 15th time, and the ceremony took place in conjunction with Jazzkaar 2021, before a concert from jazz musician of the year Joel Remmel Trio.

Jazz Musician of the Year 2021 was awarded to Holger Marjamaa, a jazz pianist with an international reach. Tthe popular singer and composer Rita Ray was awarded the title of young jazz talent; The Jazz Ensemble of 2021 has recently released the new album "Spring" by Joel Remmel Trio.

The 2021 jazz composer is musician and composer Erki Pärnoja, and the jazz promoter for 2021 is Philly Joe's TV, which launched a series of web concerts at a difficult time - Philly Joe's is also a bricks-and-morta venue - and launched its own TV channel at the end of 2020.

Holger Marjamaa, the award-winning jazz musician for 2021, has studied at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, the Sibelius Academy in Finland, and a few years ago his career took Holger to New York, where he began his master's degree at the Manhattan School of Music. He will receive a prize of €3,500 from the Estonian Authors' Association, Jazzkaar and the Jazz Association.

Rita Ray, who won the Young Jazz Talent Award, released her debut album "Old Love Will Rust" in 2019, and won four nominations at the Estonian Music Awards, will receive €1,000 from Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak) and an opportunity to perform at a concert organized by Jazzkaar during the year.

The Joel Remmel Trio, which won the 2021 Jazz Ensemble of the Year award, has given numerous concerts and recorded four albums during its 10 years of operating. In addition to Joel Remmel, the ensemble also features Heikko Remmel on double bass and Ramuel Tafenau on percussion. The jazz ensemble of the year will receive a prize of €1,000.

Composer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Erki Pärnoja won the Jazz Composer of the Year 2021 award. In 2016, the guitarist's debut EP "Himmelbjerget" was released. Music based on cinematic cognition continued in the form of the album "Efterglow".

In February 2020, he released his solo album "Leva" and this year the album "Anima Mea", which Pärnoja wrote for the choir Collegium Musicale, was released. The winner will receive a prize of €2,000 from the Estonian Authors' Association.

Jazz prizes are issued annually by the festival Jazzkaar and the Estonian Jazz Association in cooperation with supporters. This year, all the winners received the work of photographer Kaupo Kikkas from the series "Ansel". In total, a hundred names were nominated for the Estonian Jazz Awards, from which the jury selected the nominees. The winners of the Estonian Jazz Awards were announced as a joint result of the jury and the audience vote, and the audience vote was equal to one jury vote.

--

