Estonian women's choir brings home Singapore festival win

Tallinn women's choir Kevad won first place in its category at the Singapore International Choral Festival (SICF), earning a gold award in the 10th edition competition.

The 27-member choir, led by conductor Õnne-Ann Roosvee, competed with works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Tadeja Vulc and Estonian composer Veljo Tormis, including selections from his "Autumn Landscapes" suite.

Roosvee said Asian competitions have been especially successful for Kevad, which previously won at a choral competition in South Korea three years ago.

"I am extremely proud of our singers," she said. "This was the result of a great deal of teamwork, and we're incredibly happy."

Taking place July 16–20, SICF featured 73 choirs from 11 countries this year.

Named Estonia's women's choir of the year in 2020, Kevad celebrates its 20th anniversary in September.

The Nõmme-based choir brings together singers ages 18 to 63 with a shared passion for choral music, local acommunity involvement and continued growth.

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