Seattle choir boasts Estonian name, all-Baltic repertoire

News
The Mägi Ensemble.
The Mägi Ensemble. Source: Mägi Ensemble/Facebook
News

The Mägi Ensemble is currently in Estonia, performing concerts in Tallinn and Tartu. The Seattle, Washington-based choir's name is a nod to Estonian composer Ester Mägi, and despite not consisting of members of their diaspora communities, its repertoire is focused entirely on Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian works.

The choir's founding members are University of Washington Chamber Singers alumni that started performing and recording works by Ester Mägi. The ensemble has since evolved to include 16 professional singers dedicated primarily to Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian choir music.

According to founder and artistic director Heather MacLaughlin Garbes, the Mägi Ensemble prefers to perform music by living composers and woman composers – which guides how the program for each concert comes together.

"American culture is so many different cultures together, and we have really fallen in love with the music of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania because it has been such a vehicle for your cultures," explained associate conductor Julie Parsons. "To have – we of course watched the movie 'The Singing Revolution,' and we know the history of the song festivals, and that's been really meaningful for us."

All works in the Mägi Ensemble are performed in their original languages.

"We also have really supportive Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian communities in Seattle, and they have come into listen to us and say, you know, 'This vowel is maybe a little different,' or 'This is how you might have to sing a longer note with these two vowels,'" MacLaughlin Garbes described. "I was able to study Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian at the University of Washington, but at a very, very basic level. And so I start off with the foundation, and then we bring in speakers from those languages many times to have them listen and make sure we're on the right path."

The Mägi Ensemble is performing at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn on Tuesday night, where it will be joined by the local Tallinn women's choir Kevad.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:15

Estonia's Elena Malõgina starts year with round one exit at ITF Britain

19:42

Pet shelter director suggests mandatory microchipping

19:00

Estonia's 2023 state budget deficit estimated at 3 percent of GDP

18:23

Tallinn Central Library launches self-service terminals

17:41

Seattle choir boasts Estonian name, all-Baltic repertoire

17:10

Parempoolsed pay off debts using 2023 party donations

17:06

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

16:51

City of Tallinn transfers TV shows to Duo Media channels

16:26

Record number of competitors expected for Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää

16:01

Ex-Centrists Kiik, Aab, Karuse, Hanimägi join Social Democratic Party

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

08:47

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

08.01

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

08.01

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

09:15

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

08:35

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: