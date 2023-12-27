Childhood refugee Anne Ise gets first Estonian passport at 84

News
Anne-Liis Ise, a refugee from Estonia and member of the Estonian-American diaspora community.
Anne-Liis Ise, a refugee from Estonia and member of the Estonian-American diaspora community. Source: ERR
News

Born in interwar Estonia and a refugee member of the diaspora since her family fled their homeland in 1944, Anne-Liis Ise recently picked up her first ever Estonian passport – at the age of 84.

Ise was born in Estonia in 1939, fled the occupied country with her family to Germany five years later. Some time later, the family continued on to the U.S., where she was raised and remains a member of the diaspora Estonian community in and around Baltimore, Maryland.

"My spouse once said that an immigrant assimilates in time, but a refugee will remain a refugee for life," Ise told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" when she went to pick up her passport. "I think he was right, because I've grown up here, I'm an American citizen, I love this country; it's given me a great deal – I'm grateful for everything. But in my heart I'm an Estonian, and an Estonian I'll remain, as the song goes."

Which is why Ise finally decided, even so much later in life, to apply for her Estonian passport. The final push came when members of her family joined the local Baltimore-Washington Estonian Chorus (Baltimore-Washingtoni Eesti Segakoor, BWES).

"This choir has sung at the [Estonian] Song Festival, and they'll be going again next time, I believe," she explained. "And then my kids will be there under the Song Festival Arch and I thought that now it's time to get my passport and go back as an Estonian – as a real Estonian."

Anne-Liis Ise picking up her Estonian passport. Source: ERR

That same day, Ise's daughter also picked up her Estonian passport at the Estonian Embassy in Washington, while one of her grandchildren submitted their own passport application at the Estonian Consulate General in New York.

Younger generations of diaspora Estonians getting their Estonian passports is especially important, she said, as this will ensure they have contact with their other homeland and will always have a place to go.

BWES, the diaspora choir joined by her family, has previously sung at the Song Festival in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

'Jõulutunnel' charity drive

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Nominees for Estonian sportswoman of the year announced

11:21

Childhood refugee Anne Ise gets first Estonian passport at 84

10:49

Medicines supply difficulties worsen

10:48

Delegation of Santas visits Tallinn Zoo

10:12

Expert: Ukraine successes against Black Sea Fleet curtailed Russia missile strikes

09:35

Bank of Estonia: November housing loan interest rates up more than third

08:37

MPs divided on whether ruling coalition in Estonia will hold firm in 2024

08:05

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Taxation could be raised given current situation

07:40

Ratings: Reform Party support falls to five-year low

26.12

Tartu city government takes on bulk of climate council proposals

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.12

Estonia prepared to repatriate mobilization-aged men to Ukraine

24.12

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

26.12

PPA reports over 160 domestic violence incidents over holiday break

25.12

Tallinn residents don't know how to sort waste, inspectors say

26.12

Estonian minister: Vienna Convention bars obstructing Russian citizens voting at embassy

26.12

Rescue Board called out over 100 times over Christmas break

25.12

Churches in Estonia full on Christmas Eve

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: