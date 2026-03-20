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Tartu chamber choir wins top honors at international festival in Spain

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University of Tartu Chamber Choir at the Cantaquera choir festival in Antequera, Spain. March 12, 2026.
University of Tartu Chamber Choir at the Cantaquera choir festival in Antequera, Spain. March 12, 2026. Source: University of Tartu Chamber Choir/Facebook
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The University of Tartu Chamber Choir took home two gold diplomas and a special award at last week's Cantaquera Festival Coral Internacional in Antequera, Spain.

Under conductor Triin Koch, the choir earned first place in the advanced sacred music category, receiving a gold diploma for its performance. Four choirs competed in the category.

The ensemble also received a gold diploma in the advanced mixed choir category, finishing second, and won a special prize for excellence in a broad range of sacred music.

Outside of competition, the University of Tartu Chamber Choir also represented Estonia at both the festival's opening and friendship concerts.

This year marked the inaugural Cantaquera Festival, organized by international choral events organizer Interkultur. Twelve choirs from ten countries took part in the event, held in the heart of Andalusia on March 11–15.

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