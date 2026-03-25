One dead after Tartu crash involving ambulance

One person died and another was seriously injured after a collision between an ambulance and a passenger vehicle in Tartu on Tuesday, Delfi reported .

Delfi reported the ambulance was responding to a callout at the time.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) field commander Roland Kruus told Delfi that at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday an extremely serious accident occurred on Lembitu tänav near the Riia tänav viaduct, southwest of central Tartu, where a rescue vehicle and a passenger car collided.

Four people were in the passenger vehicle at the time of the accident. Two people were seriously injured in the collision. The other two people sustained less serious injuries. All four were taken to hospital.

One of the two seriously injured people later died in hospital.

Traffic at the scene was disrupted while the PPA and other first responders attended the scene.

A criminal investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

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