X!

One dead after Tartu crash involving ambulance

News
PPA logo.
PPA logo. Source: PPA
News

One person died and another was seriously injured after a collision between an ambulance and a passenger vehicle in Tartu on Tuesday, Delfi reported.

Delfi reported the ambulance was responding to a callout at the time.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) field commander Roland Kruus told Delfi that at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday an extremely serious accident occurred on Lembitu tänav near the Riia tänav viaduct, southwest of central Tartu, where a rescue vehicle and a passenger car collided.

Four people were in the passenger vehicle at the time of the accident. Two people were seriously injured in the collision. The other two people sustained less serious injuries. All four were taken to hospital.

One of the two seriously injured people later died in hospital.

Traffic at the scene was disrupted while the PPA and other first responders attended the scene.

A criminal investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Minister to Pope Leo XIV: Estonia's March 1949 deportations being replicated by Russia today

17:24

New Euroguard warship taking shape at Estonia's Baltic Workboats

17:01

Tallinn investigating bus driver filmed using mobile phone on duty

16:11

Latest Norstat poll has Isamaa inching up, EKRE down

16:08

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

15:43

Transport Administration and EDF to blow up Halinga railway overpass on April 1

15:19

The rise and fall of Eesti 200: Eight years in Estonian politics

15:18

Kelly and Henry Sildaru both make Switzerland halfpipe finals

15:14

Several dozen tankers anchored in Gulf of Finland after attacks on Russian ports

14:46

One dead after Tartu crash involving ambulance

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:08

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

23.03

Collapse of Atlantic current system would leave Estonia with harsh winters and warm summers

10:20

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

12:58

Estonia's northeastern airspace closed after 'several' drones cross border

08:33

Bright object passing over South Estonia's skies picked up by volunteer camera network

23.03

Price of diesel breaks all-time record in Estonia

24.03

Mortgage payments likely to rise as six-month Euribor spikes

24.03

Several new high-rises planned in Tallinn's Maakri Quarter

11:40

Opposition lambasts Estonia's poor drone defense after Auvere incident

24.03

Tallinn cruise season gets off to an early start due to Middle East crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo