Tartu to close 14 kindergarten classes as birth rate falls

Falling birth rates are prompting Tartu to cut kindergarten enrollment by 260 this fall and lay off about 40 teachers, with Annelinn the hardest hit.

Over the past four years, births in Tartu have dropped by a couple hundred annually, and that trend is expected to continue. City officials forecast the number of kindergarten-age children will fall by 1,400 by 2030, driving changes across the municipal system.

As a result, 14 fewer classes will be opening this fall, reducing enrollment by about 260, Deputy Mayor Priit Humal said.

"Unfortunately, the number of children is currently declining, and we simply don't have enough to fill [all these] kindergarten classrooms," Humal said.

Tartu has 25 municipal kindergartens, with cuts affecting 11. The biggest impact will be in Annelinn District, where the population is aging fastest.

The reduction will also mean layoffs. Kindergarten directors will decide on staffing cuts on a case by case basis.

At Kelluke Kindergarten in Annelinn, two daycare groups will not reopen this fall. Director Julia Eskor said four teachers and one assistant teacher are expected to be laid off.

Mõmmik Kindergarten will be cutting one classroom, though the number of layoffs is still being determined, director Anne Eelmets said.

Even more closures ahead

Citywide, about 40 kindergarten teachers are expected to be laid off, Humal said, though some have already left or plan to leave.

The City of Tartu had already reduced capacity this school year, cutting eight classes. More difficult decisions and cuts are likely ahead as well, Humal added, as the number of children continues to fall.

He warned the number of classes to close may be even higher next year.

"That's the reality," the deputy mayor said. "We can't maintain the same number of teachers if there are fewer children."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!