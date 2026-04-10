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788 children born in Estonia in March

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Medical documents in the maternity hospital
Medical documents in the maternity hospital Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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The Estonian Ministry of the Interior registered 788 births across Estonia this March, marking a decrease of 17 children compared to the same period last year.

Among the newborns were 404 girls and 384 boys. Nine pairs of twins were registered: three pairs of boys, five pairs of girls, and one mixed pair. One set of triplets was also born, all of them boys.

The highest number of births was recorded in Tallinn with 264, while the lowest — just two children — were born in Lääne County.

The most popular girls' names were Amelia, Mia, Nora, Olivia, Sofia, and Loore. For boys, the most common names were Sebastian, Johannes, Oliver, Mark, and Oskar.

During the month, 237 marriages were registered, including 24 by notaries and five by clergy. A total of 255 marriages ended in divorce. In March of last year, 208 marriages were concluded and 244 divorces were recorded.

There were 1,358 deaths registered in March, compared to 1,427 during the same period last year.

A total of 166 people were given a new name: 29 changed their first name, 122 their surname, and 15 both their first and last names. In the same period last year, 113 people changed their name.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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